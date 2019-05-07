Why Many Believe Meghan Markle Gave Birth at a Hospital After All

As the world awaits (with a baited breath) for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to show off their son and reveal his name, many are trying to figure out all of the details behind the royal baby's birth.

Many are speculating the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her little nugget at a hospital after all. Despite rumors that the former Suits actress wanted a home birth, the Daily Mail reports it's highly unlikely, especially since she was overdue.

According to the publication, she was taken to a hospital in London on Sunday night. It was apparently so discreet that some senior royals were unaware of the plans. Her husband and his Scotland Yard security team were allegedly by her side before she welcomed their son on Monday, May 6.

Furthermore, the outlet reports she most likely delivered her baby at the Portland Hospital in London, the same place Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were born. In addition to the royals being born there, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's pals Victoria Beckham and David Beckham also had their babies there.