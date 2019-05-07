What would the Met Gala be without Sarah Jessica Parker? Well, we found out Monday night.

Fashion's big night was once again upon us, this time with perhaps its most fitting theme yet: "camp." However, to Met Gala fans' dismay, some of the event's staple celebrity attendees did not step out onto the red pink carpet this year, sparking a flurry of question marks over exactly what came between them and the big ball.

Fortunately, we have some answers. For starters, Andy Cohen previously told E! News he nor his beloved usual Met Ball date, SJP, were going to be in attendance this year as he had to work and she was (maybe) going to be on a plane. Needles to say, they were missed.