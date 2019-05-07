CMT Music Awards 2019 Nominations: See the Complete List

Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 7, 2019 10:48 AM
Getty Images
The nominations for the 2019 CMT Music Awards are finally here!
CMT revealed this year's nominees on Tuesday. Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne and Zac Brown Band are among this year's top contenders with three nods each. Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs and Dan + Shay follow closely behind with two nods each.
There are also a few first-time nominees in the group, including Boys II Men, Gladys Knight and Shawn Mendes.
Video of the Year will be an especially competitive category as 14 acts are currently in the running for the coveted trophy.
Little Big Town will be hosting Nashville's biggest party for the second year in a row. It will certainly be an epic night for the artists. They're also in the running for Group Video of the Year for their hit "Summer Fever."
The award show will be broadcast live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. But for now, here's the full list of nominees:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Carrie Underwood– "Cry Pretty"
Chris Janson– "Drunk Girl"
Cole Swindell– "Break Up in the End"
Dan + Shay– "Speechless"
Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne– "Burning Man"
Eric Church– "Desperate Man"
Florida Georgia Line– "Simple"
Kacey Musgraves– "Rainbow"
Kane Brown– "Good as You"
Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels– "Coming Home"
Kelsea Ballerini– "Miss Me More"
Luke Combs– "She Got the Best of Me"
Maren Morris– "GIRL"
Zac Brown Band –"Someone I Used To Know"
MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Cole Swindell– "Break Up in the End"
Eric Church– "Desperate Man"
Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert –"Drowns The Whiskey"
Kane Brown– "Lose It"
Kenny Chesney– "Get Along"
Luke Bryan– "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset"
Thomas Rhett– "Life Changes"
FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Brandi Carlile– "The Joke"
Carly Pearce– "Closer To You"
Carrie Underwood– "Love Wins"
Kacey Musgraves– "Space Cowboy"
Kelsea Ballerini– "Miss Me More"
Maren Morris– "GIRL"
Miranda Lambert– "Keeper of the Flame"
DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne– "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)"
Dan + Shay– "Speechless"
Florida Georgia Line– "Simple"
LOCASH – "Feels Like A Party"
Maddie & Tae– "Friends Don't"
Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift– "Babe"
GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Eli Young Band– "Love Ain't"
LANCO– "Born to Love You"
Little Big Town– "Summer Fever"
Midland – "Burn Out"
Old Dominion– "Hotel Key"
Zac Brown Band– "Someone I Used To Know"
BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ashley McBryde– "Girl Goin' Nowhere (At Marathon Music Works)"
Jimmie Allen– "Best Shot"
Jordan Davis– "Take It From Me"
Mitchell Tenpenny– "Drunk Me"
Morgan Wallen– "Whiskey Glasses"
Runaway June– "Buy My Own Drinks"
Tenille Townes– "Somebody's Daughter"
COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell– "What Happens In A Small Town"
Darius Rucker feat. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Charles Kelley – "Straight To Hell"
Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne– "Burning Man"
Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert– "Drowns The Whiskey"
Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels– "Coming Home"
Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift– "Babe"
CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Boyz II Men and Brett Young – "Motownphilly (From CMT Crossroads)"
Luke Combs and Leon Bridges – "Beautiful Crazy (From CMT Crossroads)"
Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile – "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)"
Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor – "Let You Be Right (From CMT Crossroads)"
Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Gladys Knight – "I Can't Make You Love Me" and "Help Me Make It Through the Night" (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)
Zac Brown Band and Shawn Mendes – "Keep Me In Mind (From CMT Crossroads)"
