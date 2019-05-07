Kim Kardashian is expanding her TV empire with a new show on Oxygen.

Currently titled Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project, the new 2-hour documentary follows Kim's efforts to "secure freedom for Americans who she believes have been wronged by the justice system." According to a press release, the project promises "an exclusive, never before seen look inside her mission to tackle on of America's most controversial subjects."

Kim is on board as an executive producer alongside Bunim Murray Productions with Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi and Farnaz Farjam also executive producing.

Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project comes after Kim worked to free Alice Marie Johnson and decision to pursue her law degree.