Cardi B's Met Gala Ruby Nipple Covers Cost $250,000—Each!

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 7, 2019 10:03 AM

Cardi B, 2019 Met Gala, Nipple Covers

Cardi Blikes diamonds on her neck and, judging by her 2019 Met Gala look, rubies on her chest.

The star made a big and loud sartorial splash at fashion's big night on Monday when she showed up in a larger-than-life red gown by Thom Browne, adorned with 30,000 feathers. 

However, those weren't the dress' only embellishment. The look highlighted the female form with two ruby nipples by Stefere Jewelry. As the Grammy-winning rapper disclosed to Vogue, the jewels cost $250,000...each

"If I lose one of them...I'm gonna have to sell my Birkin bags," she joked to Vogue

Met Gala 2019: Candid Moments

As for the overall look, the team was focused on anatomy. 

Cardi B, 2019 Met Gala, Nipple Covers

In Cardi's words to Vogue, the design was inspired by feminism. "This reflects the woman's body," she told Liza Koshy. "We really was trying to make sure that it looked very elegant, extravagant, but not to Halloween-ish."

According to Browne, the down-filled dress layered in tulle and organza and hand-embroidered with bead detailing took 35 people more than 2,000 hours to create.

Judging by the reaction the final product garnered, it was worth every minute. 

