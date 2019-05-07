If you've ever been subject to a public outfit malfunction, you probably get it.

Accidentally ripping your pants—or pantyhose—in pretty much any non-private setting can be a real downer. (Not to mention a serious inconvenience.) But ripping your pants in church? As a teenager? That mostly just sounds like a nightmare. But for a seasoned jokester like Retta, it's all fodder for her comedy.

In this ridiculously funny clip from Monday's Busy Tonight, the Good Girls star narrates an exceedingly charismatic play-by-play account of the unfortunate morning some 35 years ago when she ripped her pantyhose before youth service and then made a very creative attempt to remedy the situation.

"When I was like 15 or 16 back in Jersey, the Dirty Jerz as we call it, I was in my church youth group because I love Jesus," the Garden State native cracks, while a dramatized reenactment of the experience plays out onscreen. Retta goes on to explain that she was already running late for the service when a slight snag in her pantyhose suddenly became a full-blown tear.