The Bachelorette's New Trailer Has Half-Naked Men, Plenty of Tears and an "Evil Pathological Liar"

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 7, 2019 6:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Bachelorette

ABC

This season on The Bachelorette, expect lots of nakedness, speedos, basketball tricks and making out—at least if the new trailer aired during The Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever! is to be believed.

"Part the seas, Hannah B. is coming at you," Hannah Brown says in the trailer.

The trailer, which you can see below, features plenty of fun and romance—"You could cut that sexual tension with a knife," she says.—and drama.

"None of you know anything about me and what makes me me, and things I've gone through ‘cause nobody's even asked because all we do is talk about stupid s—t. So, figure it out or, like, I don't want to do this," a teary Hannah tells her Bachelorette suitors.

Photos

The Bachelorette Season 15: Meet Hannah Brown's Men

And the tears continue.

"I'm a normal human being trying to be The Bachelorette. I don't know what to do and I'm scared," Hannah says through tears in a confessional interview.

See a sneak peek of some of the entrances below, including a man in a giant box and a suitor jumping a fence for Hannah. Take that, Colton Underwood!

Read

Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament: Which Current Pair from The Bachelor & Its Spinoffs Deserves the Winning Rose?

"These guys are making me feel really special," she says.

Take a look at the introduction of Hannah's Angels—Demi Burnett and Katie Morton—the trip around the world and plenty of admissions of love. And then there's Luke P., who is deemed an "evil, pathological liar" an a "psychopath."

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Bachelorette , Hannah Brown , TV , Reality TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Olivia Wilde

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Game of Thrones

Say Goodbye to the Game of Thrones Coffee Cup—HBO Removes Meme'd Error

Game of Thrones

Nathalie Emmanuel Pens Emotional Tribute to Game of Thrones and Her "Life-Changing Part"

Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici, The Bachelor, Trista Rehn, Bachelorette

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Shadowhunters

Shadowhunters Series Finale Says Goodbye With Gorgeous Wedding and a Major Sacrifice

The Bachelorette Reunion

The Bachelorette Reunion Spills a Few Secrets

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph

Which Bachelor and Bachelorette Couples Are Still Together?

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.