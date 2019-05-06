The 2019 Met Gala was nothing short of impressive.

Lady Gaga set the bar high when she arrived in a bright pink Brandon Maxwell parachute dress that required five people to hold it. As the minutes progressed, the "Shallow" singer had costume change after costume change after costume change. She stripped from the parachute dress to a strapless black dress that then turned into a form-fitting pink dress. Her final look was a glittery black bra and underwear that she paired with fishnets and platform combat boots.

Now that is one Met Gala look we will certainly never forget.

Cardi B also stopped the show when she showed up in a red Thom Browne gown with a train that, according to Vogue, extended for about 10 feet. Her look this evening evoked similar memes and reactions to Rihanna's yellow gown that she wore in 2015.