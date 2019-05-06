Rihanna, Blake Lively and More Stars We Missed at the 2019 Met Gala

Lady Gaga's dramatic entrance may have overshadowed most 2019 Met Gala arrivals, but it didn't prevent the stealthiest of pop culture fans from pointing out who didn't quite make it to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening.

For starters, we let out a collective wail when Rihanna didn't ascend the pink carpet steps. She's attended seven Met Gala ceremonies over the years, and in 2018 co-chaired the event alongside Amal Clooney (who was also M.I.A. tonight) and Donatella Versace.

Some equally as upsetting absent stars included Blake Lively, who revealed just last week that she's pregnant, as well as Taylor Swift, Sarah Jessica Parker and drumroll, please.... Beyoncé! The nerve of those A-listers, right?

There's most likely some perfectly plausible reasons they couldn't RSVP, but that won't stop us from missing what could have been.