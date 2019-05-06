Nina Dobrev Spills Secrets on Her Jaw-Dropping Bustier Met Gala Dress

Talking about how the collaboration came about, Dobrev told E! News that Posen called and invited her to attend the event, saying he had a "very specific vision" for the look.

"He had partnered with this company that...he designed it, so it's designed by a man but made by technology, by a robot essentially," Dobrev explained. "It was printed, over 60 or so hours it took to print the mold and then the dress itself is a whole separate...it took about six to eight weeks from the original fitting until now."

"And it takes a team of six people to put it on," Dobrev added. "We've had a lot of fittings."