Justin Bieber Reveals His Pet Name for Hailey Bieber While Reacting to Her 2019 Met Gala Look

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 6, 2019 6:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Hailey Bieber, 2019 Met Gala

Theo Wargo/WireImage

In the words of Justin Bieber, looking good, "Goo Goo!" 

The pop star had some heartfelt words of encouragement for Hailey Bieber, who attended the 2019 Met Gala this year without her typical plus-one. 

"Stunning," Justin gushed on Instagram Stories soon after his wife walked the pink carpet, while also revealing what we can only guess is new nick name for the supermodel.

Drumroll, please... "Goo Goo!" 

It's hard to say how Hailey's private moniker originated between the two lovebirds, but we give the Biebs A+ for creativity! 

As for Hailey, she appeared simply unbothered by the fact that she had to roll solo to the star-studded affair. In fact, the 22-year-old arrived with designer Alexander Wang, who created his muse's elegant, baby pink gown. 

Photos

2019 Met Gala: Best Dressed Stars

A sparkly thong peaked out of the otherwise demure ensemble, which Bieber further accessorized with a black velvet bow and Bvlgari jewelry. Celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin swept Hailey's blonde locks into a sleek ponytail and makeup artist Denika Bedrossian brought out the celeb's inner glow with plenty of rosy blush and shimmering highlighter. 

Stunning, indeed!

Don't miss E! News Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. for a full recap of fashion's biggest night!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Hailey Bieber , 2019 Met Gala , Met Gala , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kendall Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Cher

Cher Gets Campy During Surprise Performance at the 2019 Met Gala

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

The Craziest Accessories at the 2019 Met Gala

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, 2019 Met Gala

Everything You Didn't See at the 2019 Met Gala

Katy Perry, 2019 Met Gala, Inside

Katy Perry's Second 2019 Met Gala Look Is a... Hamburger

The Bachelorette Reunion

The Bachelorette Reunion Spills a Few Secrets

Kim Kardashian West, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Breaks Down Her ''Wet'' Beauty Look at the 2019 Met Gala

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.