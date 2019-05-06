Rihanna Officially Crowns Anna Wintour as "Best Dressed" at the 2019 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Mon., May. 6, 2019 6:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Anna Wintour, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rihanna is tipping her hat to Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Rihanna, who is arguably one of the queens of Met Gala fashion, has officially dubbed Wintour as "best dressed" at the 2019 Met Gala. The Fenty designer presented Wintour with the honors in a tweet on Monday.

Wintour was the first to arrive at the Metropolitan Museum for Art for tonight's big event, which was themed "Camp: Notes on Fashion." She wore a beautiful pink sequined couture Chanel gown that also featured a pink and purple feather cape.

Wintour ran the show this year with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and teamed up with Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and Serena Williamsas co-chairs for the big event. RiRi held the honors last year for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

The famed fashion journalist won more than just "best dressed" for the night. She should also be crowned with "best reaction to Lady Gaga's dramatic entrance."

Photos

2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

As the "Poker Face" singer danced, shimmied, posed and strutted her way up and down the Met stairs, Wintour looked on from the top of the steps and flashed a huge smile while wearing her signature large sunglasses.

Wintour stood next to Vogue's West Coast director Lisa Love as well as Wintour's daughter Bee Carrozzini. Carrozzini was even on a FaceTime call at that very moment and showed Gaga's huge presence to whomever she was speaking to on the phone.

Wintour recently talked to Jenna Bush Hager on the Today show about who is on her dream guest list for future Met Galas.

"I would love to have the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge together," she said on the show. "That would be my dream couple. They could leave their husbands at home. The two of them, I want."

Well, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child today, so maybe it's a sign that things were meant to be for the Duchess of Sussex and the Met Gala.

Take a look at the gallery above to see all the looks at the 2019 Met Gala!

Don't miss E! News Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. for a full recap of fashion's biggest night!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Anna Wintour , Met Gala , 2019 Met Gala , Top Stories , Apple News , Fashion

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kendall Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

See How Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's 2019 Met Gala Ensembles Compare to Their Past Looks

Cara Delevingne, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Fried Eggs, Face Masks & More: All of the Craziest Accessories on the Carpet at the 2019 Met Gala

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

The Craziest Accessories at the 2019 Met Gala

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, 2019 Met Gaka

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Bring the Power to the 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet

Lena Waithe

Here's How Lena Waithe Honored Nipsey Hussle and Other Rappers at the 2019 Met Gala

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Reveals His Pet Name for Hailey Bieber While Reacting to Her 2019 Met Gala Look

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.