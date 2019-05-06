She may not be “pageant material,” but the 2019 Met Gala has Kacey Musgraves’ name written all over it.

This year’s theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” and who better to attend than the 30-year-old country singer, who is the queen of blending kitschiness with glamour. Making her way to the fabulous pink carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the “Velvet Elvis” songstress lit up the room with her dazzling hot pink leather gown by Moschino that served us Barbie realness!

"come on @Barbie let’s go party," she tweeted before walking the event, alongside a photo of the iconic doll wearing her exact get-up.

Following through with the theme even more, her accessories also made a major statement, as she tied her outfit together with a hairdryer handbag (!!!), silver platinum shoes, pink sunnies and a fuschia feather boa. From her eccentric ensemble to her audacious hair and makeup (she went blonde, y'all!), it’s safe to say no detail went unnoticed.