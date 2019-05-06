Bette Midler Gives Us Hocus Pocus Vibes on Met Gala Red Carpet

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
by Cydney Contreras | Mon., May. 6, 2019 6:05 PM
Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
Bette Midler is throwing it back to her witchy Hocus Pocus days.
There's nothing more "camp" than the singer's character from the iconic Disney Channel movie. Her curly locks, zany top-hat and glittering black dress has fans of the movie gasping with joy at the sight of her Winifred Sanderson look. A sprinkle of blue and green butterflies fluttered on Bette's floor-length gown, which was made of black glitter.
Her daughter Sophie Von Haselberg got in on the action, too, with her fiery orange look. Flames flickered from the bottom of Sophie's dress, which was perfectly accented by a yellow and orange feathered headdress. Together, the duo made for quite the pair on the pink carpet.
The actress' appearance on the carpet is very welcome considering that Bette is cited as one of the celebs who epitomizes the "Camp" theme.
In 2016, the Beaches star made quite the appearance with her shimmering black and silver dress, which was styled by Marc Jacobs.
To see all of the campiest Met Gala looks, check out the gallery above!
Don't miss E! News Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. for a full recap of fashion's biggest night!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?