You'll Never Guess How Much Kanye West's 2019 Met Gala Look Cost!

by Johnni Macke | Mon., May. 6, 2019 6:19 PM

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, 2019 Met Gala

Theo Wargo/WireImage

On a night full of over-the-top ensembles and even bigger price tags, Kanye West chose to rock a different look at the 2019 Met Gala.

While posing alongside his wife Kim Kardashian West, who donned a bronze, custom Thierry Mugler dress, Kanye opted for a more affordable, but equally memorable outfit choice for fashion's biggest night.

As he arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for this year's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" event, the "I Love It" singer made us do a double take thanks to his reasonably priced jacket. The rapper wore a simple and understated black Dickies zip-up jacket, according to Vogue.

The easy-to replicate jacket is called "The Eisenhower Jacket" and is inspired by General Dwight D. Eisenhower's "favorite WWII jacket," the brand's website reveals.

2019 Met Gala: Best Dressed Stars

It gives off retro and rugged vibes, but is also lightweight and easy to wear no matter what the occasion. Case and point: Kanye at the Met Gala!

The best part however, is that it costs $43! Seriously, it's less than $50 which is just insane.

Want to recreate the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's style? Get your own jacket here!

Don't miss E! News Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. for a full recap of fashion's biggest night!

