by Johnni Macke | Mon., May. 6, 2019 6:19 PM
On a night full of over-the-top ensembles and even bigger price tags, Kanye West chose to rock a different look at the 2019 Met Gala.
While posing alongside his wife Kim Kardashian West, who donned a bronze, custom Thierry Mugler dress, Kanye opted for a more affordable, but equally memorable outfit choice for fashion's biggest night.
As he arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for this year's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" event, the "I Love It" singer made us do a double take thanks to his reasonably priced jacket. The rapper wore a simple and understated black Dickies zip-up jacket, according to Vogue.
The easy-to replicate jacket is called "The Eisenhower Jacket" and is inspired by General Dwight D. Eisenhower's "favorite WWII jacket," the brand's website reveals.
It gives off retro and rugged vibes, but is also lightweight and easy to wear no matter what the occasion. Case and point: Kanye at the Met Gala!
The best part however, is that it costs $43! Seriously, it's less than $50 which is just insane.
Want to recreate the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's style? Get your own jacket here!
