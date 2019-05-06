All the Memes Inspired by the 2019 Met Gala

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., May. 6, 2019 5:41 PM

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, 2019 Met Gala

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The 2019 Met Gala is not just going down in history as one of the most fashionable events, but its getting its place in the Twitter hall of fame.

It is no surprise that the "Camp" theme is inspiring countless memes, since camp is meant to be a take on outrageous, jaw-dropping looks. However, the quality of memes that are surfacing on social media cannot be ignored. For example, Lady Gaga's over-the-top performance piece is supplying at least two-year's worth of material for the world to indulge in. 

That's not even including Jared Leto's decapitated head that he paraded around for all all to see. In one instance, Jared and Shawn Mendes marveled at the resemblance of the dummy, which was held in the air in a Lion King-esque pose. 

Photos

2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

I mean, we can't make this up...

Then again, some people are dragging Jared for copying Gibby from iCarly.

And Jared isn't the only copy-cat in the house. Katy Perry is catching heat for not giving credit to Beauty and Beast star Lumiere. Although, as the saying goes... imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

As for tonight's iconic duos, Kendall and Kylie are quickly becoming a fan-favorite. 

With all these showstopping looks, it can be pretty hard to stand out in the crowd, but one man believed in himself.

If these don't have you cackling in delight, then who knows what will!

Don't miss E! News Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. for a full recap of fashion's biggest night!

