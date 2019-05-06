All the Memes Inspired by the 2019 Met Gala

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
by Cydney Contreras | Mon., May. 6, 2019 5:41 PM
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
The 2019 Met Gala is not just going down in history as one of the most fashionable events, but its getting its place in the Twitter hall of fame.
It is no surprise that the "Camp" theme is inspiring countless memes, since camp is meant to be a take on outrageous, jaw-dropping looks. However, the quality of memes that are surfacing on social media cannot be ignored. For example, Lady Gaga's over-the-top performance piece is supplying at least two-year's worth of material for the world to indulge in.
That's not even including Jared Leto's decapitated head that he paraded around for all all to see. In one instance, Jared and Shawn Mendes marveled at the resemblance of the dummy, which was held in the air in a Lion King-esque pose.
I mean, we can't make this up...
Then again, some people are dragging Jared for copying Gibby from iCarly.
Why is everyone acting like Jared Leto is special when Gibby did it first?? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/0ix82ptZE3— eman (@emanomairi_) May 6, 2019
And Jared isn't the only copy-cat in the house. Katy Perry is catching heat for not giving credit to Beauty and Beast star Lumiere. Although, as the saying goes... imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
Katy Perry rocking the Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast look. Burn it down!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qPbSsu4juP #MetGala— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 6, 2019
As for tonight's iconic duos, Kendall and Kylie are quickly becoming a fan-favorite.
#MetGala Kendall and kylie who’s ur inspo?? pic.twitter.com/Cm0ig7hie6— nap queen♕ (@em_chew) May 6, 2019
With all these showstopping looks, it can be pretty hard to stand out in the crowd, but one man believed in himself.
"OK so who the hell is going to follow Gaga??"— Carolyn Twersky (@carolyn_twersky) May 6, 2019
Billy Porter: "I'll do it." #MetGala2019 pic.twitter.com/aJmB0Qk3jd
If these don't have you cackling in delight, then who knows what will!
Don't miss E! News Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. for a full recap of fashion's biggest night!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?