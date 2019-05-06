All the Memes Inspired by the 2019 Met Gala

The 2019 Met Gala is not just going down in history as one of the most fashionable events, but its getting its place in the Twitter hall of fame.

It is no surprise that the "Camp" theme is inspiring countless memes, since camp is meant to be a take on outrageous, jaw-dropping looks. However, the quality of memes that are surfacing on social media cannot be ignored. For example, Lady Gaga's over-the-top performance piece is supplying at least two-year's worth of material for the world to indulge in.

That's not even including Jared Leto's decapitated head that he paraded around for all all to see. In one instance, Jared and Shawn Mendes marveled at the resemblance of the dummy, which was held in the air in a Lion King-esque pose.