See How Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's 2019 Met Gala Ensembles Compare to Their Past Looks

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., May. 6, 2019 7:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

At this point, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are Met Gala pros.

Not only has the powerhouse couple attended the gala for years, but they previously served as co-chairs for the famed fashion event. Thus, on Monday evening, we weren't shocked when the duo arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art red carpet ready.

The longtime loves looked beyond snatched as they were perfectly coordinated at the 2019 Met Gala. In fact, Brady and Bündchen even went as far as to match the event's blush pink carpet. Per an Instagram about the supermodel's formal look, Gisele wore a "sustainable dress" thanks to designer Maria Grazia Chiuri and her Dior team. As for Tom? He rocked a velvet, burgundy dinner jacket with a black bow tie.

However, this isn't the first time that Tom and Gisele have stolen the spotlight at the Anna Wintour-helmed gala. For a closer look at their memorable Met Gala moments, be sure to take a peek at the images below!

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Pretty in Pink

The twosome make a blushing pair while channeling camp fashion at the 2019 Met Gala.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Met Gala 2018, Couples

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

A Heavenly Pair

Tom and Gisele put their heavenly love on display at the 2018 Met Gala.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals, Couples

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Marital Metal

A metallic moment! Tom and Gisele took the 2017 Met Gala theme seriously as they were co-chairs that year.

Article continues below

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, MET Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A Coordinating Couple

Formal fashion! The loving couple coordinated perfectly in all-black ensembles in 2014.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, MET Gala

Billy Farrell/BFANYC/Sipa USA

Fresh Fashion

For the 2013 Met Gala, Gisele donned a black Anthony Vaccarello dress and Tom rocked a fresh blue number.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, 2009 MET Gala

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

10 Years Ago

Tom and Gisele were just young love birds at the 2009 Met Gala.

Article continues below

Don't miss E! News Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. for a full recap of fashion's biggest night!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Met Gala , 2019 Met Gala , Red Carpet , Couples , Fashion , Style Collective , Style , Tom Brady , Gisele Bündchen , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kendall Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Cara Delevingne, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

ESC:Taylor Swift, MET Gala, Oscar de la Renta, 2014

Stars Who Skipped Out on the 2019 Met Gala

Lena Waithe

Here's How Lena Waithe Honored Nipsey Hussle and Other Rappers at the 2019 Met Gala

Serena Williams, Harry Styles, 2019 Met Gala,

2019 Met Gala: Best Dressed Stars

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala

Stars Dazzle in Pink at the 2019 Met Gala

Lena Waithe Pays Tribute to Black Drag Queens at 2019 Met Gala

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.