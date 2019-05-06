Let's Talk About Game of Thrones' Latest Big Death

RIP Missandei of Naath (Nathalie Emmanuel).

Daenerys' right hand lady lost her life at the end of the latest episode of Game of Thrones, and while on one hand, we'd like to congratulate this relatively minor character for making it all the way to the third to last episode ever, we're also over here scratching our heads with the rest of the internet.

Here's how it went down, from what we saw.

Dany and her fleet were on their way to King's Landing to finally deal with Cersei, but were ambushed on the way by Euron Greyjoy and the Golden Company. He used his gigantic spear machine to take down Rhaegal the dragon, and instead of using her other dragon to light them all on fire when she had a prime opportunity, Dany just kind of dodged the arrows as her ships got attacked as well. Most everyone washed up on a beach, but Missandei was nowhere to be found.

We then found out that she had been captured by Cersei's fleet, and she was used as leverage. Dany had to surrender, or Missandei would die. Dany did not surrender, and Missandei had her head chopped off by the Mountain after one last word: "Dracarys."