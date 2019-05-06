You've seen star-crossed foreign and American lovers before the 90 day K-1 visa period, during the 90 days and after the 90 days. Now? What about Americans who leave the US for love? It's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

TLC's new series features six couples—including 90 Day veterans Paul and Karine—as they prepare for/move to new countries for love. "Racing against a ticking clock, these six Americans face the challenges of relocating internationally, overcoming major culture shocks, winning over soon-to-be foreign in-laws, and most importantly, trying to make it down the aisle. Will uprooting their lives in the United States pay off or be the biggest mistake ever?" TLC said in a press release.