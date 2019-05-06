Cardi B Reveals She Got Liposuction in Candid Concert Confession

Cardi Bis sharing how she achieved the post-baby bod of her dreams.

In recent months, fans on social media have been speculating about how the rapper got her rock solid abs so soon after giving birth. While part of her weight loss could be attributed to her rigorous dance and concert routine, the star is now revealing that she had a bit of help. According to People, the artist told her fans at the Beale Street Music Festival, "I have some news for y'all. I should have canceled today... I shouldn't really be performing because moving too much is gonna f--k up my lipo."

"But bitch I'm still gonna get my motherf--king money back, let's go," she added.

Cardi accentuated her curves in a shimmering red jumpsuit with matching heels.