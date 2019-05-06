EXCLUSIVE!

Laverne Cox Reveals the Inspiration Behind Her "Big Shoulder Moment" at 2019 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 6, 2019 3:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Laverne Cox, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The 2019 Met Gala has officially kicked off on the first Monday in May, and Laverne Cox is turning heads in a stunning Christian Siriano design.

The Orange Is the New Black star just hit the pink carpet at the fashion event, which is held each year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. For this year's event, themed "Camp: Notes on Fashion," the actress and activist donned a black ruffled ensemble, complete with turquoise hair!

While on the pink carpet, Laverne stopped to talk to E! News' Zuri Hall about the inspiration behind her Met Gala look.

Photos

Met Gala 2019: Exclusive Photos

"I was obsessed with Susan Sontag's essay in college, I read it in college and I was like...this whole idea of surfaces, and this sensibility that is historically very queer, excited me to no end," Laverne shared. "And then, there's another book I read in college called Camp: The Lie That Tells the Truth, and I love that title and I love that sentiment that camp is this thing that is sort of exaggerated and making fun of and commenting on, but that can reveal something that's very truthful about our culture, our society, about humanity."

Talking about her outfit, Laverne told E! News she's "never done a big shoulder moment" and that she's "so inspired" by 1950s and 1960s Balenciaga and architectural design.

Don't miss E! News Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. for a full recap of fashion's biggest night!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Laverne Cox , 2019 Met Gala , Met Gala , Red Carpet , Fashion , Style , Apple News , Top Stories , Style Collective , Exclusives

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kendall Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Miley Cyrus, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

Miley Cyrus Proves She and Liam Hemsworth Can't Be Tamed at the 2019 Met Gala

Serena Williams, Harry Styles, 2019 Met Gala,

2019 Met Gala: Best Dressed Stars

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

2019 Met Gala: Red Carpet Couples

Jared Leto, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jared Leto Brings His Decapitated Head to the 2019 Met Gala

Ryan Murphy Channels Liberace in 100-Pound Costume for Met Gala

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.