by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., May. 7, 2019 2:19 PM

Hindsight's 20/20. Foresight? Less straightforward. 

In broad strokes, that probably explains why Khloe Kardashian spends upwards of 30 seconds leading a toast to Kylie Jenner and former BFF Jordyn Woods in this retrospectively heartbreaking clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Watching the scene today is kind of mind-boggling—and a little awkward, too—given the infidelity chaos between Jordyn and Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson that came to light back in February. (And, for obvious reasons, drove what seems like a pretty permanent wedge between Kylie's childhood pal and the KarJenner family.)

But less than six months earlier, the ladies are all smiles during a friends-and-family luncheon celebrating Jordyn's 21st birthday as well as the launch of her and Kylie's joint collection for Kylie Cosmetics. Once everyone's been seated, it's True Thompson's mom who stands up first to raise a glass.

"Kylie, I know how hard you have worked on your company and everything and you're so generous to share that with me and Kourtney and Jordyn," Khloe starts, before turning to face her little sis' friend sitting beside her. "And Jordyn, for you to be turning 21…I've known you forever. And I'm so proud of you and the woman that you have grown into and that you're growing into."

The Good American co-founder wraps up her toast with a nod to the young women's friendship and good wishes for the new business partnership ahead. "To see you guys just stick together and be best friends through thick and thin…such a blessing," Khloe tells them. "Congratulations on everything and this will be a huge success!"

At Khloe's cue, the rest of the table—Kourt and Kris Jennerincluded—erupt into a chorus of cheers. Witness the irony for yourself in the clip above.

