How Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Built Their Impressive Billion-Dollar Empire

Watch : Pippa Middleton Welcomes Baby No. 3 With James Matthews

From the start Pippa Middleton had been training her now 4-year-old son, Arthur Michael William Matthews, to take to the pool like a duck does to, well, any type of water, really.

Having learned in 2018 she was to welcome her first child with husband James Matthews, the author transitioned away from her normally grueling running and biking routines in favor of swimming sessions.

"From personal experience, I'd confidently say I find it has been the most enjoyable and rewarding form of exercise since I found I was expecting," she shared in her column for U.K. supermarket monthly Waitrose Kitchen magazine. "It's comforting to know that it's safe throughout pregnancy, and you don't need to adapt and change too much (unlike most other sports). It's so good for you that you could swim every day—as long as you don't overexert yourself—right up until the end of the third trimester."