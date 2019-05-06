Prince Louis has a new cousin to look forward to meeting!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn son and Prince William and Kate Middleton's third-born will surely have a lot in common as they grow up together, given their close proximity in age and you know, being a member of the British royal family and all.

The two were born nearly a year apart, with Prince Louis arriving in the early hours of Monday, April 23, 2018. Likewise, Baby Sussex was also born on a Monday morning, just two weeks later.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced their first child's both via social media, with a post that read, "We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."