"#Hearties, thank you for your love, support and patience these last several days as we have all been preoccupied with the news about Lori Loughlin and her family, and the decisions our colleagues at the Hallmark Channel USA needed to make. As you can imagine, everyone involved with When Calls the Heart was surprised by these developments, so we hope you can forgive us for initially staying silent while we sorted through how to respond," Bird wrote. "As for the show itself, we know millions of fans are on pins and needles wondering what will happen now. Let us assure you, When Calls the Heart has always been bigger than the sum of its parts, and it HAS NOT BEEN CANCELED. With the full support of the network, we have gone on a creative hiatus to do more retooling on the remaining season six episodes. That process has already begun. Hope Valley will return to your TV screens as soon as we can bring the episodes to you," he said.