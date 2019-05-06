This Is How When Calls the Heart Wrote Out Lori Loughlin

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., May. 6, 2019 7:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lori Loughlin, When Calls the Heart

Hallmark

When Calls the Heart resumed season six without star Lori Loughlin. The Hallmark Channel fan-favorite series went on hiatus following Loughlin's arrest in the college admissions scandal and the network announced they were severing ties with the actress.

"We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations," Crown Media Family Networks said in a statement on Thursday, March 14. "We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third-party production."

Photos

TV's Most Shocking Exits: Stars Who Left Hit Shows

After pulling the show, Hallmark said it was evaluating what to do with Loughlin and the series. When Calls the Heart returned on Sunday, May 5 with Loughlin's character Abigail Stanton missing. Where'd she go? According to Erin Krakow's Elizabeth, Abigail left Hope Valley to take care of her sickly mother. She also took adopted son Cody (Carter Ryan Evancic) with her.

The second part of the two-night return airs on Monday, May 6.

While on hiatus, series executive producer Brian Bird took to Instagram to address the show's fans and rumors of cancellation.

"#Hearties, thank you for your love, support and patience these last several days as we have all been preoccupied with the news about Lori Loughlin and her family, and the decisions our colleagues at the Hallmark Channel USA needed to make. As you can imagine, everyone involved with When Calls the Heart was surprised by these developments, so we hope you can forgive us for initially staying silent while we sorted through how to respond," Bird wrote. "As for the show itself, we know millions of fans are on pins and needles wondering what will happen now. Let us assure you, When Calls the Heart has always been bigger than the sum of its parts, and it HAS NOT BEEN CANCELED. With the full support of the network, we have gone on a creative hiatus to do more retooling on the remaining season six episodes. That process has already begun. Hope Valley will return to your TV screens as soon as we can bring the episodes to you," he said.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Lori Loughlin , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Tessa Thompson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Game of Thrones

Looks Like Somebody Left a Starbucks Cup in a Game of Thrones Scene

Game of Thrones

The Trailer for Game of Thrones' Penultimate Episode Will Leave You Shook

Shemar Moore, Kristoff St. John

Shemar Moore Pays Tribute to Kristoff St. John at 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards

Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer

Teen Mom's Chelsea DeBoer Opens Up About Her "Severe" Panic Attacks After Baby No. 3

Bachelorette Reunion, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, Emily Maynard, Rachel Lindsay

Bachelor Nation Reveals Their Favorite Bachelorettes of All Time

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick

How Kaitlyn Bristowe Found Her "Everything" in Jason Tartick After The Bachelorette

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.