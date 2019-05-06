It's all come down to this: Cersei Lannister vs. Daenerys Targaryen.

In the trailer for the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones, not a word is uttered. There's just Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), scheming, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) looking very concerned, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) alternating between appearing very ready and very nervous. Talk about a tense 30 seconds.

And this is the episode that Emilia Clarke warned viewers about during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.