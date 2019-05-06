The Trailer for Game of Thrones' Penultimate Episode Will Leave You Shook

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., May. 6, 2019 6:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Game of Thrones

HBO

It's all come down to this: Cersei Lannister vs. Daenerys Targaryen.

In the trailer for the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones, not a word is uttered. There's just Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), scheming, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) looking very concerned, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) alternating between appearing very ready and very nervous. Talk about a tense 30 seconds.

And this is the episode that Emilia Clarke warned viewers about during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Photos

Ranking the 25 Most Important Deaths on Game of Thrones

"Episode five is bigger," Clarke said about what's to come. "Episode five is [exhales]—I mean, four and five and six, they're all insane, but like…Find the biggest TV you can."

A battle of two fierce queens is coming.

Game of Thrones has a tendency to stage huge moments in the second to last episode of the season, and this is the second to last episode of the series, so…yeah. It's going to be crazy. Both episode five and episode six—the series finale—will clock in at an hour and 20 minutes long.  

And when it's all over, HBO has another treat for you: a two-hour documentary about the making of the final season. Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, from filmmaker Jeanie Finlay, will air on Sunday, May 26 at 9 p.m. on HBO. Described as "much more than a ‘making of' documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world—and then have to say goodbye to it," HBO said in a press release.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Tessa Thompson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lori Loughlin, Erin Krakow, When Calls the Heart

This Is How When Calls the Heart Wrote Out Lori Loughlin

Game of Thrones

Looks Like Somebody Left a Starbucks Cup in a Game of Thrones Scene

Shemar Moore, Kristoff St. John

Shemar Moore Pays Tribute to Kristoff St. John at 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards

Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer

Teen Mom's Chelsea DeBoer Opens Up About Her "Severe" Panic Attacks After Baby No. 3

Bachelorette Reunion, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, Emily Maynard, Rachel Lindsay

Bachelor Nation Reveals Their Favorite Bachelorettes of All Time

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick

How Kaitlyn Bristowe Found Her "Everything" in Jason Tartick After The Bachelorette

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.