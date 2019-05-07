Go Inside Kim Kardashian's Star-Studded 2019 Met Gala After-Party

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., May. 7, 2019 10:38 AM
Nobody throws a party quite like Kim Kardashian!
Hours after Hollywood's biggest stars turned heads on the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to keep the party going with a post-event celebration at Up&Down in New York City.
Guests including Kanye West, Gigi Hadid, Michael B. Jordan, Hailey Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross and more danced the night away while enjoying food from McDonalds and Casamigos cocktails.
"The place was packed! It was a great party and everybody was having a ton of fun," a source shared with E! News. "The top area by the DJ booth is where Kim, Kanye, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Kendall Jenner were most of the night."
According to a source, the Hadid sisters hung out in Kim's booth but managed to dance with Serena Williams on the dance floor.
"Gigi was having the best time singing along and they were snacking on McDonald's French fries that were passed around," our source shared. "Gigi wore the same outfit from the Met Gala including her head piece but took the jacket off."
According to another source, Jared Leto was also in attendance with his fake head and it was a big hit at the party. We're told he was letting people pass it around and play with it.
Winnie Harlow and Trevor Noah were dancing together toward the end of the night and looked pretty flirty, according to a source. Later on, the duo sat together in the corner of a booth talking as the party started thinning out.
And a third insider shared with us that Kendall stayed until 3 a.m. before heading to an after-party at Fleur Room at Moxy Chelsea with co-host Harry Styles.
"Kanye was in a very good mood, smiling all night," a source shared. "Serena and her husband arrived on the early side and were dancing and taking pics in the photo booth. They were definitely enjoying a parent's night out." For even more highlights, check out our gallery below.
Vikram Valluri/BFA.com
The hostess with the mostess cuddles up next to her husband inside the A-list party featuring McDonalds' world-famous french fries.
Vikram Valluri/BFA.com
How you doin', power couple? The new parents enjoy an evening out after the 2019 Met Gala
Vikram Valluri/BFA.com
Oh yes, it's ladies night and these two Hollywood stars are ready to party!
Article continues below
Vikram Valluri/BFA.com
Keeping up with the reality star's looks in New York City has never been harder on a star-studded night like today.
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Date night done right! After rocking the red carpet, the Hollywood couple can't help but stop by Kim Kardashian's star-studded event.
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Turn down for what?! The Hollywood actor and DJ opts for a more casual outfit for his late night out in the Big Apple.
Article continues below
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Girls just want to have fun—especially on New York's biggest night for fashion.
Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
"This Camp theme deserves two looks," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted before showcasing her second outfit of the night.
Kendall Jenner documented her BFF dancing up a storm inside UP&Down.
Article continues below
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
You just never know who you'll run into inside Kim Kardashian's bash!
As for how Kim started off her Tuesday morning after a night of celebrating, the businesswoman exchanged French fries for doughnuts from Doughnuttery. Live your best life, Kim!
"It was a fun, drama-free evening!" a source shared with E! News.
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom and Beth Sobol
Don't miss E! News Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. for a full recap of fashion's biggest night!
The Pics of Kris Jenner Sketching a Nude Male Model With Scott Disick on KUWTK Are Priceless and Iconic!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?