Amy Schumer Reveals the Sex of Her First Child

by Corinne Heller | Sun., May. 5, 2019 12:24 PM
It's a boy for Amy Schumer! Buuuut he's not here yet. As far as we know, anyway.
On Sunday, the 37-year-old actress and comedienne revealed the sex of her and husband Chris Fischer's first child, two days after she signaled she was still pregnant. She is expected to make a birth announcement any day now.
Schumer posted a photo of her and Fischer waiting at a pediatrician's office—many pregnant women opt to coordinate with children's doctors of their choice visits to examine their babies in the hospital. She then tacked on a baby sex reveal announcement to the end of a call to action to boycott Wendy's.
"Hey! We love @chancetherapper and hate to be the ones to tell him that Wendys is the only fast food chain refusing to protect farmworker women from sexual assault and rape in the fields. This is true. Please read that sentence again. Message for the people in charge: Instead of spicy nuggets, we want food that is harvested with dignity NOT violence. Please join the @fairfoodprogram and #BoycottWendys link in my bio of how you can help," she wrote. "Also we are having a boy."
Schumer had also paired a political message with her pregnancy announcement last October.
In February, the star said in a Twitter video, "What I wanted to announce was the baby's gender. We're so excited to say that we don't care what the gender is. However the baby identifies is fine. Whatever the baby's sexuality is, any way the baby identifies is cool with us. As long as it doesn't identify as a DJ, 'cause that's heartbreaking."
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?