Adam Sandler Performed His Chris Farley Tribute Song on SNL and Everyone Was in Tears

by Corinne Heller | Sun., May. 5, 2019 7:58 AM

There wasn't a dry eye in the house when Adam Sandler took to the SNL stage he and Chris Farley once shared and paid tribute to his late co-star with a touching song.

Farley, one of the most popular Saturday Night Live performers of all time, died of a drug overdose at age 33 in 1997. He and Sandler were co-stars in the early and mid-90s. On Saturday, Sandler returned to the NBC sketch comedy series for the first time in two decades, this time as a first-time host, and performed a tribute song to Farley that he had debuted on his Netflix comedy special 100% Fresh, which was released in October.

"After a show he'd drink a quart of Jack Daniels," Sandler sang. "Then stick the bottle right up his ass / But hungover as hell / That catholic boy always showed up to morning mass / We tell him, 'Slow down, you'll end up like [the late John] Belushi and [the late John] Candy' / He said, 'Those guys are my heroes, that's all fine and dandy / I ain't making that stuff up / That's the truth about my boy Chris Farley." 

The track references several of the late star's most memorable SNL characters and sketches, such the Chippendales audition with the late Patrick Swayze, Bumblebee Girl, Gap Girls, and motivational speaker Matt Foley, who lives in a van down by the river. During Sandler's musical performance, clips of Farley on SNL and other throwback images of the actor were screened.

Other lyrics include, "The last big hang we had was at Timmy Meadows' wedding party / We laughed all night long, all because of Farley / But a few months later the party came to an end / We flew out to Madison to bury our friend / Nothing was harder than saying goodbye / Except watching Chris' father have his turn to cry" and "Hey buddy, life's moved on but you still bring us so much joy / Make my kids laugh with your YouTube clips or Tommy Boy / And when they ask me who's the funniest guy I ever knew / I tell hands down without a doubt it's you."

"Not. A. Dry. Eye. In. The. House... @AdamSandler @nbcsnl #ChrisFarley," cast member Leslie Jonestweeted.

