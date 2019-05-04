Luke Perry was buried in a special biodegradable suit made partially of mushrooms, according to his daughter.

The Riverdale star and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum died in March at age 52 after suffering a stroke and was later laid to rest in Tennessee, where he owned a farm, The Tennessean had reported. He is survived by his fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, daughter Sophie Perry, 18, son Jack Perry, 21, their mother and his ex-wife Rachel "Minnie" Sharp, and other family members.

On Friday, Sophie posted on her Instagram page a photo of wild mushrooms growing in the Redwood forests of California.

"Mushrooms hold an entirely new meaning for me," she wrote. "Any explanation i give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco friendly burial option via mushrooms. All i can say is that you should all look into them at coeio.com or just by googling 'mushroom burial suit.' My dad discovered it, and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him. He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes."