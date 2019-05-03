Wheels up! Lady Gagais headed to New York City ahead of the 2019 Met Gala.

After almost two months away, the pop star made her long-awaited return to Instagram on Friday evening when she posted a snapshot of herself en route to the Big Apple.

"Met Gala here we come. Destination 'Camp,' so excited to co-chair Anna's event," Gaga wrote on social media.

She, alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Harry Styles, Serena Williams and Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele will serve as this year's co-hosts of the annual soiree, which serves as a fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute.

And Gaga is already channeling her inner "Camp" connoisseur, dressing especially '90s grunge with a flannel tied around her waist and Dr. Martens combat boots. The finishing touch? A pair of unshaven legs, of course.