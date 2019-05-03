The Busy Tonight In goop Health Sweepstakes

Official Rules

May 6, 2019—May 9, 2019



PRELIMINARY INFORMATION: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. Void where prohibited.The Busy Tonight In goop Health("Sweepstakes") will begin on May 6, 2019 at 12:00 PM PT and end on May 9, 2019 at 11:59 PM PT ("Sweepstakes Period"). All times in the Sweepstakes refer to Pacific Time ("PT"). Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible Entries (as defined below) received. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. PRIZE (DEFINED BELOW) DOES NOT INCLUDE TRANSPORTATION, ACCOMMODATIONS OR PARKING.



ELIGIBILITY: Open only to permanent, legal United States residents who are physically residing in one (1) of the fifty (50) United States or the District of Columbia (excluding Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands and other United States territories), and who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older as of the start of the Sweepstakes Period. Officers, directors, and employees of Sweepstakes Entities (as defined below), members of these persons' immediate families (spouses and/or parents, children, and siblings, and each of their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or persons living in the same households as these persons (whether or not related thereto) are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes Entities, as referenced herein, shall include E! Entertainment Television LLC, 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608, NBCUniversal Media, LLC, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112 (collectively, "Sponsors"), Goop, Inc., and each of their respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliate companies, and their administrative, advertising, and promotion agencies, and any other entity involved in the development, administration, promotion, or implementation of the Sweepstakes. Winner (defined below) must be able to attend Event (defined below), or Prize (defined below) will be forfeited. Guest (defined below), if any, must be twenty-one (21) years of age or older as of the start of the Sweepstakes Period.



TO ENTER: To enter the Sweepstakes, during the Sweepstakes Period, use your personal Instagram account to visit the E! Busy Tonight Instagram account (@BusyTonightTV) located at https://www.instagram.com/busytonighttv/("Website"). Then, tag a friend in the comments section of E!'s Busy Tonight Sweepstakes post ("Post") on the Website that will be posted on May 6, 2019 at or about 12:00 PM PT ("Entry"). If your Instagram account is set to the "Posts are Private" setting, your Instagram Entry may be disqualified and rejected as ineligible for consideration in the Sweepstakes. An Instagram account is required to enter the Sweepstakes via Instagram. If you do not already have an Instagram account, you can go to www.instagram.comto create a free Instagram account. If you choose to submit an Instagram Entry via your web-enabled mobile device, data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for details on rates and capabilities. All Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged.



By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants grant Sponsors the non-exclusive, royalty-free, and irrevocable license to use, reproduce, copy, publish, display, distribute, perform, translate, adapt, modify, and otherwise exploit the Entry and to incorporate the Entry in other works in any and all markets and media worldwide in perpetuity without additional compensation, notification, permission or approval. Entrants warrant that they have the sole and exclusive right to grant such license to Sponsors and that the Sponsors' reproduction, publishing, displaying, and/or other use of the Entry will not infringe on any rights of third parties, including, without limitation, copyright, trademark, privacy, or publicity, or create claims for defamation, false light, idea misappropriation, intentional or negligent infliction of emotional distress, or breach of contract. If any Entry contains material that is violent, pornographic, obscene, illegal, inappropriate, or racially or morally offensive or if any Entry does not comply with these Official Rules or meet Sponsors' standards for any reason, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, such Entry may be rejected as ineligible for consideration and/or deleted from the Website, if applicable. Entries must comply with all applicable laws, rules, and regulations. Sponsors shall have no obligation to copy, publish, display, or otherwise exploit the Entry. If the use of the Entry incurs excessive fees, including but not limited to Guild payments, Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify such Entry.



You may enter onceduring the Sweepstakes Period. Multiple Entries received from any person beyond this limit will void all such additional Entries. Entries must be received before May 9, 2019 at 11:59 PM PT to be eligible for the Sweepstakes. Sponsors' computer shall be the official timekeeper for all matters related to this Sweepstakes. Entries generated by a script, macro, or other automated means or by any means that subverts the entry process will be disqualified.Entries that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, or unintelligible for any reason, including, but not limited to, computer or network malfunction or congestion, are void and will not be accepted. In case of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the Instagram account used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. "Authorized account holder" of an Instagram account is defined as the person assigned to the Instagram account by Instagram. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use entrant's name, city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval.



WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: On or about May 10, 2019, one (1) potential winner ("Winner") will be selected in a random drawing by representatives of Sponsors from all eligible Entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsors will make two (2) attempts to notify potential Winner via direct message to potential Winner's Instagram account and/or via comment on the Post. Sponsors may share potential Winner's name and contact information with Sweepstakes Entities and/or any prize provider, as applicable, if necessary. PotentialWinner may be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, and, except where prohibited, publicity release (collectively, "Sweepstakes Documents") within two (2) days of such notification. Noncompliance within this time period will result in disqualification, and, at Sponsors' sole discretion an alternate potential Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries. If potential Winner cannot be reached, is found to be ineligible, cannot or does not comply with these Official Rules, or if prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, potential Winner will be disqualified and time permitting, at Sponsors' sole discretion, an alternate potential Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries.



PRIZE: There will be one (1) prize awarded ("Prize") to Winner. Prize will consist of the following: two (2) Summit Passes for Winner and one (1) guest ("Guest") to the In goop Health Wellness Summit scheduled to take place on May 18, 2019 at Rolling Greens on Mateo Street in Los Angeles, CA ("Event"). Guest, if any, must be twenty-one (21) years of age or older as of the start of the Sweepstakes Period.



Prize is subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. Restrictions may apply. PRIZE DOES NOT INCLUDE TRANSPORTATION, ACCOMMODATIONS OR PARKING.



Estimated Retail Value ("ERV") of Prize is two thousand dollars ($2,000). Actual Retail Value ("ARV") of Prize may vary. Any difference between ERV and ARV will not be awarded. For any Prize with an ARV of six hundred dollars ($600) or greater, Sponsors will furnish an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 to Winner for the ARV of Prize for the year in which Prize was won.



All details of Prize will be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute Prize (or portion thereof) with a similar prize (or prize element) of comparable or greater value. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize are the sole responsibility of Winners. Prize cannot be transferred by Winners or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Prize by Winners. If Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsors, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, itwill be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winners may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries at Sponsors' sole discretion.



All details of Prize will be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute Prize (or portion thereof) with a similar prize (or prize element) of comparable or greater value. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize are the sole responsibility of Winner. Prize cannot be transferred by Winner or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Prize by Winner. If Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsors, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries at Sponsors' sole discretion.



Winner must be able to attend Event, or Prize will be forfeited. Sponsors shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of Prize due to reasons beyond Sponsors' control, and are not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof. Date and/or time of Event are subject to change. Event is subject to cancellation. If Winner chooses to attend the Event with no Guest, the remaining elements of Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsors' Prize obligation to Winner and no additional compensation will be awarded. Guest, if any, may be required to execute and return releases of liability and, except where prohibited, publicity releases (collectively, "Guest Documents"), which must be returned with the Sweepstakes Documents, or Guest portion of the Prize will be forfeited.



CONDITIONS: By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees for entrant and for entrant's heirs, executors, and administrators (a) to release and hold harmless Sweepstakes Entities, Instagram, and each of their respective officers, directors, and employees (collectively, "Released Parties") from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such entrant's participation in the Sweepstakes and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of Prize or any portion thereof (including any travel related thereto); (b) to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Sweepstakes and to hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to Prize, including express warranties provided exclusively by Prize supplier that are sent along with Prize; (c) if selected as a Winner, to the posting of such entrant's name on the Website and the use by Released Parties of such name, voice, image, and/or likeness for publicity, promotional, and advertising purposes in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval, and, upon request, to the giving of consent, in writing, to such use; and, (d) to be bound by these Official Rules and to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error therein or in the Sweepstakes itself, and to be bound byall decisions of the Sponsors, which are binding and final.Failure to comply with these conditions may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes at Sponsors' sole discretion.



ADDITIONAL TERMS: Sponsors reserve the right to permanently disqualify from any promotion any person they believe has intentionally violated these Official Rules. Any attempt to deliberately damage the Sweepstakes or the operation thereof is unlawful and subject to legal action by Sponsors, who may seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. The failure of Sponsors to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, terrorism, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities outside of the control of Sponsors (excepting compliance with applicable codes and regulations), or other "force majeure" event will not be considered a breach of these Official Rules. Released Parties assume no responsibility for any injury or damage to entrants' or to any other person's computer relating to or resulting from entering or downloading materials or software in connection with the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for telecommunications, network, electronic, technical, or computer failures of any kind; for inaccurate transcription of entry information; for errors in any promotional or marketing materials or in these Official Rules; for any human or electronic error; or for Entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed, lost, late, damaged, or returned. Sponsors reserve the right to cancel, modify, or suspend the Sweepstakes or any element thereof (including, without limitation, these Official Rules) without notice in any manner and for any reason (including, without limitation, in the event of any unanticipated occurrence that is not fully addressed in these Official Rules). In the event of cancellation, modification, or suspension, Sponsors reserve the right to select Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect Entries received prior to the time of the event warranting such cancellation, modification, or suspension. Notice of such cancellation, modification, or suspension will be posted on the Website. Sponsors may prohibit any entrant or potential entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes, if such entrant or potential entrant shows a disregard for these Official Rules; acts with an intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrant, Sponsors, or Sponsors' agents or representatives; or behaves in any other disruptive manner (as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion). Sponsorsreserve the right to modify these rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes.



DISPUTES: THE SWEEPSTAKES IS GOVERNED BY, AND WILL BE CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH, THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK, AND THE FORUM AND VENUE FOR ANY DISPUTE SHALL BE IN NEW YORK, NEW YORK.IF THE CONTROVERSY OR CLAIM IS NOT OTHERWISE RESOLVED THROUGH DIRECT DISCUSSIONS OR MEDIATION, IT SHALL THEN BE RESOLVED BY FINAL AND BINDING ARBITRATION ADMINISTERED BY JUDICIAL ARBITRATION AND MEDIATION SERVICES, INC., IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS STREAMLINED ARBITRATION RULES AND PROCEDURES OR SUBSEQUENT VERSIONS THEREOF ("JAMS RULES"). THE JAMS RULES FOR SELECTION OF AN ARBITRATOR SHALL BE FOLLOWED, EXCEPT THAT THE ARBITRATOR SHALL BE EXPERIENCED AND LICENSED TO PRACTICE LAW IN NEW YORK. ALL PROCEEDINGS BROUGHT PURSUANT TO THIS PARAGRAPH WILL BE CONDUCTED IN THE COUNTY OF NEW YORK. THE REMEDY FOR ANY CLAIM SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL DAMAGES, AND IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY PARTY BE ENTITLED TO RECOVER PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING ATTORNEY'S FEES OR OTHER SUCH RELATED COSTS OF BRINGING A CLAIM, OR TO RESCIND THIS AGREEMENT OR SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR ANY OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF.



WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT: For the name of the Winner, available after May 18, 2019, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to be received by June 29, 2019 to: Busy Tonight In goop Health Sweepstakes, 111 Universal Hollywood Drive, Universal City CA 91608, Attn: Eric Eckstein.



This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered, or associated with Instagram. Entrants are providing information to Sponsors and not to Instagram.