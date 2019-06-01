Lions, Tigers and Deers, Oh My! See All the Unusual Celebrity Pets

Ever wonder if celebrity pets know they're owned by celebrities?

Surely, these animals must know their lives are a little different than the regular house cat. Whether wearing fabulous designer clothes or enjoying delicious treats, many four-legged friends in and around Hollywood are treated to a lavish life some could only dream of.

After all, not everyone can brunch at the Chateau Marmutt and snack on caviar. Sounds purrfect, right?

With The Secret Life of Pets 2 hitting theatres everywhere on June 7, there's no better time to think about all the famous stars who are excellent pet owners. At the same time, not every famous face opts to raise a dog or cat. Oh no, they go much bigger!

Miley Cyrus's pet pig Bubba Sue has a pretty sweet life. Cara Delevingne's bunny Cecil has also been known to have a great selfie game on Instagram.