When studio execs began putting pressure on her to drop pounds, she found solace in therapy. "Everyone needs a therapist, especially when people are constantly telling you you're not good enough and you don't look good enough," the Brit said. "I think it's necessary to have someone to talk to and to help you through that."

Last month, the 23-year-old opened up on Dr. Phil's podcast Phil in the Blanks about her "five or six" year battle with depression. "The biggest challenge for me is getting out of bed and getting out of the house," she revealed. "Learning to love yourself is the biggest challenge."

She added that negative comments on social media especially harmed her self-esteem. "I would just believe it," she said. "I would say, 'Yeah, I am spotty. I am fat. I am a bad actress.' I would just believe it. I would get [the costume department] to tighten my corset a lot. I just got very, very self-conscious."