What We Need From Game of Thrones' Final 3 Episodes

There is a whole lot riding on the next three Sundays.

Now that the Night King is dead and presumably gone for good, Game of Thrones has to get back down to the very premise of its title and figure out how to tell us who wins the game of thrones. Either that, or there's got to be a twist coming up that's so good that no one's figured it out yet, and it's going to blow our minds.

Unfortunately, so far, this season has been unexpectedly and puzzlingly slow.

The premiere was mostly a lot of reunions and first meetings and characters reestablishing where they are and what they're doing. The second episode was a whole lot of inevitable and emotional (and admittedly delightful) character moments that happened while they all sat around and waited for the battle. Then the battle, which the internet spent the past couple years theorizing over, turned out to be pretty straightforward.