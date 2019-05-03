"I was raised by my mother. I spent so much time with her. As far as I remember, every memory is mostly with her," the star recalled. "As time passes, you actually…you have kids, you have a family, you have a life, you have a career…you realize you don't see your mom as much as you really want to."

Keys continued, "I love getting to know her as a friend...We're best friends and we're equals and it's a really special place in the journey to come to."

In addition to her mom, Keys has another beloved female figure in her life: the one and only Oprah Winfrey.

For how the star leans on the famed media mogul, check out E!'s interview with Keys at The Hollywood Reporter's Empowerment in Entertainment Gala honoring Winfrey in the clip above!