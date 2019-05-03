Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their third child together!

The Gossip Girl alum debuted her baby bump on Thursday night at the premiere of her husband's new film, Pokémon Detective Pikachu. Lively and Reynolds, who are parents to James Reynolds, 4, and Inez Reynolds, 2, posed for photos together on the yellow carpet as they shared the news with the world.

Before the pregnancy reveal, E! News caught up with Reynolds to talk about his new movie and his kids, sharing that there's one thing his youngest daughter does that only he and Lively can understand.

"My youngest daughter will say something that to the untrained ear will literally sound like she opened her mouth and broken glass and bubblegum poured out," Reynolds told E! News. "And we'll be like, 'Oh, she's hungry.'"