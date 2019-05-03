Watch Tom Brady and Jimmy Kimmel Absolutely Wreck Matt Damon's House

In Jimmy Kimmel's eyes, Tom Brady is the perfect pawn in his 13-year feud with Matt Damon.

In the middle of taping Jimmy Kimmel Live yesterday, the New England Patriots quarterback, host and his trusted sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez abruptly left the studio (and audience!) and got into a cab headed to 223 Liberace Lane, the home of Damon himself.

"See the window?" Kimmel said, pointing Brady toward the house's second floor. "You think you can throw the football through that window?" C'mon now. With ease and grace, the six-time Super Bowl champ absolutely smashed the glass without breaking a sweat.