Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expanding their family.

In the near future, sisters Inez and James will welcome another sibling, which means that there will be a full house in the Lively-Reynolds household. So far, the family of four has lived quite the quiet life in their country home, but with another baby on the way there will no doubt be plenty of fun moments in their home.

That being said, we can't wait to hear the funny stories that are coming down the pipeline. Over the years, Blake and Ryan have proved to be two of the funniest parents to ever grace our Twitter timelines and their tweets about their daughters are no exception. Like the time the Deadpool star went to Disneyland because he knew his daughter loved Minnie Mouse. "She was so excited when I got home and told her," he jokingly tweeted.

Blake seems to share more of the candid moments from parenthood, but still shines when it comes to making jokes about her husband.