May the force be with Peter Mayhew, who passed away at the age of 74 on Tuesday evening, his family shared.

"The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home," his family's statement read.

The Star Wars actor famously played Chewbacca alongside Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, the late Carrie Fisher, Oscar Isaac, Daisy Ridley and more. Fans of the franchise knew Mayhew as "Chewie," who he played from 1977 up until 2015. He was the man behind the iconic character in the original movies, as well as the prequels and new trilogy. In the more recent films, Joonas Suotamo has taken over the role.

Of his famous role, his family stated, "He put his heart and soul into the role of Chewbacca, and it showed in every frame of the films from his knock kneed running, firing his bowcaster from the hip, his bright blue eyes, down to each subtle movement of his head and mouth."