Ted Bundy's Girlfriend Details Narrowly Avoiding Being His Next Victim

For years, Elizabeth Kloepfer considered Ted Bundy her lover, but one chilly night in Seattle he almost became her killer as well.

While the women closest to Bundy managed to avoid his homicidal rages, the notorious killer admitted after his final arrest in Florida that Kloepfer had almost made his list of victims, according to Kloepfer's book "The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy."

The out-of-print book, written by Kloepfer under the pen name Elizabeth Kendall, gives readers a rare glimpse into the intimate relationship the pair shared from 1969 until his final arrest for the mass murder of multiple women at a Florida sorority house in 1978. Oxygen.com tracked down the book, published in 1981 (and the basis for the Netflix film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile), to learn more about Bundy's life and relationships behind closed doors.

Kloepfer describes an affectionate relationship between the pair with few indications that the charismatic law school student could have been capable of such horrific acts of violence.

But while she considered her boyfriend to be "warm and loving" most of the time, there were moments where his unchecked rage spilled out.