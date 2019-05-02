The Bachelorette Teaser's Got Drama on Night One

by Lauren Piester | Thu., May. 2, 2019 3:48 PM

A new season of The Bachelorette is coming, which means the drama is too. 

In a new teaser for Hannah Brown's upcoming season (which isn't even finished filming yet), the former beauty queen already has to confront a guy on night one over the fact that he apparently already has a girlfriend. Rude! 

But that's apparently just the start of the drama, as the teaser promises it "never lets up." There's even an ambulance that appears to have been called during a rugby game, and Hannah can be seen crying and heard saying, "I just want somebody to fight for me. That's what I deserve." 

The Bachelorette Season 15: Meet Hannah Brown's Men

Hannah's season of The Bachelorette will find friends and Bachelor alums Demi Burnett and Katie Morton acting as spies, and will also feature a whole bunch of guests: Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen, Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier, runway coach Miss J. Alexander, drag queens Alyssa Edwards and Alaska, and singers Lukas Graham and Jake Owen

Hannah and her troupe of boyfriends will be traveling to Scotland, the Netherlands, Latvia, and Greece, and apparently, while in Scotland, the guys will wear kilts, which sounds like it could be very fun to watch. 

Before Hannah makes her official Bachelorette debut on May 13, ABC will be airing a massive Bachelorette special to celebrate 15 seasons of the show. 

The Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever! airs on May 6 and will feature appearances by nearly all the former stars of the franchise to spill secrets and relive some of their biggest moments. That special airs May 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

