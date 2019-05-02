Surprise! Keira Knightley Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

It looks like Keira Knightley will soon become a mother for the second time!

On Thursday, the British actress appeared to debut her baby bump while stepping out for a Chanel-hosted cocktail party in Paris, France. Keira, 34, was joined by husband James Righton.

Dressed in a Grecian-inspired, empire waist gown and chunky gold heels, the A-lister lovingly placed her hand on her belly as she made her way past photographers.

In 2015, the notoriously private couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl Edie Knightley Righton. Two years prior, Keira and James tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the South of France.

Last year, the Pirates of the Caribbean star spoke candidly about the impact motherhood has had on her acting career.