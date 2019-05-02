Cardi B is focused on rejoicing—not reigniting explosive feuds.

On Wednesday night, the "I Like It" rapper had an incredible evening at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards where she won several awards including Top Hot 100 Song and Top Female Rap artist.

And while the A-list artist would have likely wanted to continue celebrating today, she found herself slamming rumors on social media.

Earlier in the day, an Instagram comment surfaced online that appeared to come through Cardi B's account. The target was for the one and only Nicki Minaj.

"AINT THREATEN BY NOBODY WHAT DON'T YALL GET??? I JUST WON 6 AWARDS TONIGHT AN YA FABES WIN NOTHING!!!" the post read. "TELL NICKI TO COME OUT OF HIDING INSTEAD OF WORRYING ABOUT ME."