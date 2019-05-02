Being married to a world famous basketball player may seem great, but it comes with its drawbacks.

For example, women seem to be drawn to athletes like Stephen Curry, regardless of the fact that they might be married. His wife, Ayesha Curry, has witnessed this time and again and she isn't exactly happy with the attention showered on her husband of nearly eight years. "The ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting," she tells Jada Pinkett-Smith on Facebook's Red Table Talk. "But for me, I honestly hate it."

While she totally trusts the Golden State Warriors player, she says it doesn't help that he is "very nice by nature and he's very talkative." When Ayesha witnesses these interactions, which she describes as "friendly," she says she has no problem interrupting as a gentle reminder to the lurker. "I'm a grown woman so I'll just insert myself. I'll be like, ‘Hello. How are you doing?'"