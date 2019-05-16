Everyone's favorite Bachelor in Paradise bartender, and Sarah Hyland's favorite Bachelorette castoff, Wells Adams, is now 35 years old!

After appearing on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016 and then later appearing on season three of Bachelor in Paradise—before becoming one of its bartenders for two seasons—Adams has won over hearts of Bachelor Nation time and time again, but the only heart he's focused on these days is that of his girlfriend, Hyland.

The Modern Family star and her reality TV beau have been together for more than a year and a half now, celebrating their one-year first kiss anniversary back in September 2018.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in October 2017, after stepping out in matching Halloween costumes from Stranger Things, which came after the two flirted on Twitter, and it's been pretty much all Adams and Hyland ever since.

The couple has traveled together—they are big fans of Mexico—live together in Los Angeles and are frequently seen cuddling up together with their dogs. The moral of the story? They are cute...very, very cute.