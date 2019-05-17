SUNDAY
Happy birthday, Nikki Reed!

Cheers to another year around the sun and ideally a day of celebrating with your true love, and everyone's favorite vampire brother, Ian Somerhalder.

As Reed enjoys her 31st birthday, we as fans are looking back at all of the sweet relationship photos and moments she's had over the years with her dreamy husband.

Yes, we are aware that it's the Twilight star's day, but she loves her hubbie so much that it would be a crime for us not to shine a light on their sweet romance.

Whether it's the fact that the two have both played vampires that fans will always remember them for, or the fact that they enjoy getting off the grid and spending time in nature together, this pair is one of Hollywood's most natural and perfectly matched couples and we forever ship them.

Watch

Ian Somerhalder Gushes Over Beautiful Wife Nikki Reed

In honor of Reed's birthday, we can't help but feel the love of her and her husband. We might not be celebrating our own birthday or our relationship with a handsome actor like Somerhalder, but we are mega fans of these two as an item, so we're totally on board with celebrating them today.

Be prepared for some serious relationship envy as you scroll through these adorable photos that prove just how much The Vampire Diaries alum loves his wife below. Trust us, if you don't already love these two together, you will now!

PS: send some birthday love Reed's way today, because even though Somerhalder is sure to shower her in love and affection, hearing from her die-hard fans would be the cherry on top of a perfect day.

Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed

Instagram

Rainforest Sips

Ian Somerhalder and wife Nikki Reed celebrated spring (and being married four years) by sipping on bush chai in the rainforest in April 2019. 

Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed

Instagram

Pure Bliss

Somerhalder shared this photo along with a sweet post about his lady love on their fourth wedding anniversary in 2019.

Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed

Instagram

Defying Gravity

This duo's love is one that clearly defies the laws of physics.

Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed

Instagram

Precious Peck

The lovebirds really like locking lips with each other!

Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed

Instagram

Sweet Snuggles

In this throwback picture from 2015, the precious pair enjoyed some not-so-covert makeout time.

Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed

Instagram

Cute Carry

In another flashback photo—this time from 2014—Somerhalder whisked his lady love right off her feet!

Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed

Instagram

Romance in the Rain

During New York Fashion Week, the cute couple shared a sweet smooch in the rain.

Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed

Instagram

Flawless Family

For Father's Day, Somerhalder threw it back to this adorable moment where he planted a peck on his wife's baby belly.

Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed

Instagram

Fun in the Sun

The two showed off their beautiful bodies while out on the water in this photo, and clearly they couldn't keep their hands off each other!

Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed

Instagram

Crazy Kiss

Reed loves doing acrobatics and her hubby loves supporting her, especially if it means quick kisses are involved.

Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed

Instagram

Polaroid Perfection

This precious photo was posted in honor of the couple's third anniversary and we can't get over the cuteness.

Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed

Instagram

Valentine's Day View

Aw, how romantic. The lovebirds smooched under the setting sun on Valentine's Day.

Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed

Instagram

Awards Show Smooch

Aren't these two so cute sharing a kiss at the Golden Globes?

Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed

Instagram

Greener Pastures

The animals lovers look so cozy laying on the grass next to some beautiful horses in this snap.

Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed

Instagram

Black-and-White Bliss

The cute couple loves their PDA.

Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder, Instagram

Holiday Hikes

The pair leaned in for a tender moment while hiking on Christmas.

Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder, Instagram

Cute Cuddles

Somerhalder and Reed snuggled up with their pup—and each other—on the set of The Vampire Diaries.

Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder, Instagram

Wine Time

The two look so sweet celebrating Reed's birthday with a bottle of wine in hand.

Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder, Instagram

Exciting Announcement

In May 2017, Somerhalder announced on Instagram that he and Reed were expecting with this gorgeous photo.

Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder, Instagram

Covert Kiss

The lovers locked lips while hidden behind the actor's hat to celebrate Valentine's Day in 2017.

Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder, Instagram

Wonderful Wedding

In January 2016, Somerhalder decided to celebrate nine months of marriage to Reed with this silly shot from their wedding day.

Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder, Instagram

Puppy Partners

These two always look so good together, but somehow they look even better with puppies in hand.

Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder, Instagram

Llama Lovin'

Instead of kissing her main man back in 2015, Reed decided to plant one on this lovable llama instead.

Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder, Instagram

Birthday Beauty

Somerhalder loves doting on his lady love for her birthday each year.

Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder, Instagram

Smooches on the Sand

During a 2015 getaway, Somerhalder planted a big smooch on Reed's cheek and we can't handle this much cuteness in one picture.

Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder, Instagram

Sexy Snuggles

This 2015 moment between the couple is almost too intimate for Instagram. Almost.

Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder, Instagram

Ski Slope Silliness

The two celebrated the 2014 holidays with a trip to the Sun Valley slopes and from the looks of it they had a blast.

